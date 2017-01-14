Trafic transport en commun : Samedi 14/01 : ouverture de la Capitale Européenne du Sport sur le Vieux-Port
Perturbation
Pour permettre le bon déroulement de la cérémonie d'ouverture et des différentes animations prévues :
- Transports en commun :
- Service renforcé sur certaines lignes
- Stations de métro "Vieux Port", "Colbert" et "Jules Guesde" fermées : + d'infos ici
- Pas de service Ferry Boat
- Navettes Château d'If et Frioul déplacées : + d'infos ici
- Circulation routière :
- Fermeture de sorties Tunnels
- Circulation modifiée autour du vieux port.
- + d'infos ici
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
METRO LA ROSE-LA FOURRAGERE RTMvers LA FOURRAGERE
1 Marseille If Frioul Frioul If Expressvers Frioul
METRO BOUGAINVILLE-STE MARGUERITE DROMEL RTMvers SAINTE MARGUERITE DROMEL
TRAMWAY ARENC LE SILO-LA BLANCARDE RTMvers LA BLANCARDE
- BELSUNCE ALCAZAR MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE GARIBALDI MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE CAPUCINS MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE GARIBALDI MARSEILLE
- BELSUNCE ALCAZAR MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE CAPUCINS MARSEILLE
TRAMWAY ARENC LE SILO-CASTELLANE RTMvers CASTELLANE
-
Ferry boat RTMvers Mairie
vers Place aux Huiles
METRO ROND POINT DU PRADO-CANEBIERE BOURSE RTMvers CANEBIERE BOURSE
- CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
- PARADIS CANEBIERE MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
- VIEUX PORT (COURS JEAN BALLARD) MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
CANEBIERE BOURSE-REFORMES CANEBIERE RTMvers REFORMES CANEBIERE
- CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
- CAISSERIE BEAUREGARD MARSEILLE
- PLACE DE LENCHE MARSEILLE
- EGLISE SAINT LAURENT MARSEILLE
- TOURETTE CATHEDRALE MARSEILLE
- LA MAJOR MARSEILLE
- SCHUMAN DAMES MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
- METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
- PLACE BARGEMON MARSEILLE
- BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
- METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
- HANGAR J1 MARSEILLE
- GARE MARITIME INTERNATIONALE MARSEILLE
- LA MAJOR MARSEILLE
- MUCEM SAINT JEAN MARSEILLE
- PLACE BARGEMON MARSEILLE
- BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
- PLACE DE LENCHE MARSEILLE
- CAISSERIE BEAUREGARD MARSEILLE
JOLIETTE-ROUCAS BLANC RTMvers ROUCAS BLANC
- PUGET FORTIA MARSEILLE
- PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
- PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
- VIEUX PORT (COURS JEAN BALLARD) MARSEILLE
- BRETEUIL PUGET MARSEILLE
- METRO JOLIETTE MARSEILLE
- METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
- BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
- JOLIETTE MARSEILLE
- PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
- PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
- PLACE AUX HUILES MARSEILLE
- METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
- FORT NOTRE DAME MARSEILLE
- SADI CARNOT MARSEILLE
- BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
LE PHARO-METRO ST JUST RTMvers METRO SAINT JUST
- CANEBIERE VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
- LIBERATION ESPERANDIEU MARSEILLE
- CATALANS MARSEILLE
- LYCEE COLBERT MARSEILLE
- PLACE DU 4 SEPTEMBRE MARSEILLE
- CORSE D'AURELLE MARSEILLE
- SAINT VICTOR MARSEILLE
- PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
- PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
- PLACE AUX HUILES MARSEILLE
- LE PHARO MARSEILLE
- PLAGE DES CATALANS MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE SAINT FERREOL MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE GARIBALDI MARSEILLE
- LIBERATION REFORMES MARSEILLE
- LIBERATION ST VINCENT DE PAUL MARSEILLE
- NOAILLES MARSEILLE
- FORT NOTRE DAME MARSEILLE
- PUGET FORTIA MARSEILLE
- PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
- PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
- SAINT VICTOR MARSEILLE
- CORSE D'AURELLE MARSEILLE
- CORSE 4 SEPTEMBRE MARSEILLE
- VIEUX PORT (COURS JEAN BALLARD) MARSEILLE
- BRETEUIL PUGET MARSEILLE
- LE PHARO MARSEILLE
- LIBERATION DORMOY MARSEILLE
- LIBERATION ST VINCENT DE PAUL MARSEILLE
- LIBERATION REFORMES MARSEILLE
- DUGOMMIER CANEBIERE MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
- CANEBIERE SAINT FERREOL MARSEILLE
- GAMBETTA REFORMES MARSEILLE