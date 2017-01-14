Trafic transport en commun : Samedi 14/01 : ouverture de la Capitale Européenne du Sport sur le Vieux-Port

Perturbation

lepilote - Du 14/01/2017 au 14/01/2017

Pour permettre le bon déroulement de la cérémonie d'ouverture et des différentes animations prévues :

  • Transports en commun : 
    • Service renforcé sur certaines lignes
    • Stations de métro "Vieux Port", "Colbert" et "Jules Guesde" fermées : + d'infos ici
    • Pas de service Ferry Boat
    • Navettes Château d'If et Frioul déplacées : + d'infos ici

  • Circulation routière :
    • Fermeture de sorties Tunnels
    • Circulation modifiée autour du vieux port.
    • + d'infos ici

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Métro M1 METRO LA ROSE-LA FOURRAGERE RTM

    vers LA FOURRAGERE
    • COLBERT HOTEL DE REGION MARSEILLE
    • VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    vers LA ROSE
    • COLBERT HOTEL DE REGION MARSEILLE
    • VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE

  • Bateau 1 Marseille If Frioul Frioul If Express

    vers Frioul
    • Vieux Port MARSEILLE
    vers Vieux Port
    • Vieux Port MARSEILLE

  • Métro M2 METRO BOUGAINVILLE-STE MARGUERITE DROMEL RTM

    vers SAINTE MARGUERITE DROMEL
    • JULES GUESDE MARSEILLE
    vers BOUGAINVILLE
    • JULES GUESDE MARSEILLE

  • Tramway T2 TRAMWAY ARENC LE SILO-LA BLANCARDE RTM

    vers LA BLANCARDE
    • BELSUNCE ALCAZAR MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE GARIBALDI MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE CAPUCINS MARSEILLE
    vers ARENC LE SILO
    • CANEBIERE GARIBALDI MARSEILLE
    • BELSUNCE ALCAZAR MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE CAPUCINS MARSEILLE

  • Tramway T3 TRAMWAY ARENC LE SILO-CASTELLANE RTM

    vers CASTELLANE
    • BELSUNCE ALCAZAR MARSEILLE
    vers ARENC LE SILO
    • BELSUNCE ALCAZAR MARSEILLE

  • Bateau FERRY Ferry boat RTM

    vers Mairie
    vers Place aux Huiles

  • Bus 41 METRO ROND POINT DU PRADO-CANEBIERE BOURSE RTM

    vers CANEBIERE BOURSE
    • CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
    • PARADIS CANEBIERE MARSEILLE
    vers METRO ROND POINT DU PRADO
    • CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
    • VIEUX PORT (COURS JEAN BALLARD) MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE

  • Bus 49 CANEBIERE BOURSE-REFORMES CANEBIERE RTM

    vers REFORMES CANEBIERE
    • CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
    • CAISSERIE BEAUREGARD MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DE LENCHE MARSEILLE
    • EGLISE SAINT LAURENT MARSEILLE
    • TOURETTE CATHEDRALE MARSEILLE
    • LA MAJOR MARSEILLE
    • SCHUMAN DAMES MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
    • METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    • PLACE BARGEMON MARSEILLE
    • BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
    vers CANEBIERE BOURSE
    • CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE BOURSE MARSEILLE
    • METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    • HANGAR J1 MARSEILLE
    • GARE MARITIME INTERNATIONALE MARSEILLE
    • LA MAJOR MARSEILLE
    • MUCEM SAINT JEAN MARSEILLE
    • PLACE BARGEMON MARSEILLE
    • BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DE LENCHE MARSEILLE
    • CAISSERIE BEAUREGARD MARSEILLE

  • Bus 55 JOLIETTE-ROUCAS BLANC RTM

    vers ROUCAS BLANC
    • PUGET FORTIA MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
    • PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
    • VIEUX PORT (COURS JEAN BALLARD) MARSEILLE
    • BRETEUIL PUGET MARSEILLE
    • METRO JOLIETTE MARSEILLE
    • METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    • BONNETERIE MARSEILLE
    • JOLIETTE MARSEILLE
    vers JOLIETTE / PLACE AUX HUILES
    • PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
    • PLACE AUX HUILES MARSEILLE
    • METRO VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    • FORT NOTRE DAME MARSEILLE
    • SADI CARNOT MARSEILLE
    • BONNETERIE MARSEILLE

  • Bus 81 LE PHARO-METRO ST JUST RTM

    vers METRO SAINT JUST
    • CANEBIERE VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    • LIBERATION ESPERANDIEU MARSEILLE
    • CATALANS MARSEILLE
    • LYCEE COLBERT MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DU 4 SEPTEMBRE MARSEILLE
    • CORSE D'AURELLE MARSEILLE
    • SAINT VICTOR MARSEILLE
    • PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
    • PLACE AUX HUILES MARSEILLE
    • LE PHARO MARSEILLE
    • PLAGE DES CATALANS MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE SAINT FERREOL MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE GARIBALDI MARSEILLE
    • LIBERATION REFORMES MARSEILLE
    • LIBERATION ST VINCENT DE PAUL MARSEILLE
    • NOAILLES MARSEILLE
    • FORT NOTRE DAME MARSEILLE
    vers LE PHARO
    • PUGET FORTIA MARSEILLE
    • PLACE DE LA CORDERIE MARSEILLE
    • PETIT CHANTIER MARSEILLE
    • SAINT VICTOR MARSEILLE
    • CORSE D'AURELLE MARSEILLE
    • CORSE 4 SEPTEMBRE MARSEILLE
    • VIEUX PORT (COURS JEAN BALLARD) MARSEILLE
    • BRETEUIL PUGET MARSEILLE
    • LE PHARO MARSEILLE
    • LIBERATION DORMOY MARSEILLE
    • LIBERATION ST VINCENT DE PAUL MARSEILLE
    • LIBERATION REFORMES MARSEILLE
    • DUGOMMIER CANEBIERE MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE VIEUX PORT MARSEILLE
    • CANEBIERE SAINT FERREOL MARSEILLE
    • GAMBETTA REFORMES MARSEILLE

