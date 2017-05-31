Trafic transport en commun : Perturbations sur certaines lignes scolaires suite à vandalisme
Perturbation
Un dépôt de bus ayant été vandalisé dans la nuit, certains services n'ont pu être effectués ce matin :
- C609A
- C609B
- C609C
- C129BIS
- 5060
Une information sera transmise en cours de matinée pour vous informer de l'évolution de la situation pour ce midi.
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
060 CHATEAURENARD ST REMY Cartreizevers ST REMY DE PROVENCE
vers CABANNES / ROGNONAS
-
609 609 A DESSERTE DU COLLEGE DE ST ANDIOL Cartreizevers CABANNES / CHATEAURENARD / EYGALIERES / MOLLEGES / PLAN D ORGON / SENAS / ST ANDIOL / VERQUIERES
vers CAVAILLON / ORGON / ST ANDIOL
-
618 609 C DESSERTE DES LYCEES DE CAVAILLON Cartreizevers MOLLEGES CAVAILLON
vers CAVAIL PLAN D ORGON
-
619 609 B DESSERTE COLLEGE D ORGON Cartreizevers MOLLEGES ORGON
vers ORGON SENAS