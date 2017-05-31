Trafic transport en commun : Perturbations sur certaines lignes scolaires suite à vandalisme

Perturbation

Cartreize - Jusqu'au 31/05/2017.

Un dépôt de bus ayant été vandalisé dans la nuit, certains services n'ont pu être effectués ce matin :

  • C609A
  • C609B
  • C609C
  • C129BIS
  • 5060

Une information sera transmise en cours de matinée pour vous informer de l'évolution de la situation pour ce midi.

 

Ligne(s) concernée(s)

  • Scolaire 060 CHATEAURENARD ST REMY Cartreize

    vers ST REMY DE PROVENCE
    vers CABANNES / ROGNONAS

  • Scolaire 609 609 A DESSERTE DU COLLEGE DE ST ANDIOL Cartreize

    vers CABANNES / CHATEAURENARD / EYGALIERES / MOLLEGES / PLAN D ORGON / SENAS / ST ANDIOL / VERQUIERES
    vers CAVAILLON / ORGON / ST ANDIOL

  • Scolaire 618 609 C DESSERTE DES LYCEES DE CAVAILLON Cartreize

    vers MOLLEGES CAVAILLON
    vers CAVAIL PLAN D ORGON

  • Scolaire 619 609 B DESSERTE COLLEGE D ORGON Cartreize

    vers MOLLEGES ORGON
    vers ORGON SENAS