Trafic transport en commun : LE 03/06 ET DU 23 AU 26/06/2017 INCLUS-DEVIATION AGGLOS20-40-NAVIA T à TARASCON
Perturbation
Date : Le 3 Juin 2017 et du 23 au 26 Juin 2017 inclus
En raison de la foire aux fleurs
et des fêtes de la Tarasque à Tarascon
Lignes concernées :
Commune : TARASCON
Arrêts non desservis :
-G. DESPLACES (AGGLO 20)
-GARE DE TARASCON (AGGLOS 20-40- NAVIA T)
-V.HUGO (AGGLO 20-NAVIA T)
-LES PLATANES (AGGLO 20-NAVIA T)
-JARDIN DES PLANTES (AGGLO 20-NAVIA T)
Arrêts de report :
-LYCEE DAUDET (AGGLOS 20-40-NAVIA T)
-GAMBETTA (AGGLOS 20-40-NAVIA T)