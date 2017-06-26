Trafic transport en commun : LE 03/06 ET DU 23 AU 26/06/2017 INCLUS-DEVIATION AGGLOS20-40-NAVIA T à TARASCON

Perturbation

Envia - Jusqu'au 26/06/2017.

 

Date : Le 3 Juin 2017 et du 23 au 26 Juin 2017 inclus

 

En raison de la foire aux fleurs  

 

et des fêtes de la Tarasque à Tarascon

 

Lignes concernées :

 

Commune : TARASCON

 

 


Arrêts non desservis :

 

-G. DESPLACES (AGGLO 20)

 

-GARE DE TARASCON (AGGLOS 20-40- NAVIA T)

 

-V.HUGO (AGGLO 20-NAVIA T)

 

-LES PLATANES (AGGLO 20-NAVIA T)

 

-JARDIN DES PLANTES (AGGLO 20-NAVIA T)

 

  

 

Arrêts de report :

 

-LYCEE DAUDET (AGGLOS 20-40-NAVIA T)

 

-GAMBETTA (AGGLOS 20-40-NAVIA T)

 