Trafic transport en commun : Bus 15-16-17: forte affluence Bd des Platanes, itinéraires modifiés

Perturbation

RTM - Jusqu'au 27/07/2017.

Ces difficultés de circulation, nous obligent à modifier l'itinéraire de ces lignes, jusqu'à la fin de service.

Bus 15-16-17 : déviés en direction du terminus "Métro Sainte Marguerite" par boulevard Romain Rolland et Place de la Pugette.
2 arrêts non desservis vers Ste Marguerite: Platanes R. Rolland, Huveaune Platanes.
