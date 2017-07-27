Trafic transport en commun : Bus 15-16-17: forte affluence Bd des Platanes, itinéraires modifiés
Perturbation
Ces difficultés de circulation, nous obligent à modifier l'itinéraire de ces lignes, jusqu'à la fin de service.
Bus 15-16-17 : déviés en direction du terminus "Métro Sainte Marguerite" par boulevard Romain Rolland et Place de la Pugette.
2 arrêts non desservis vers Ste Marguerite: Platanes R. Rolland, Huveaune Platanes.
Plan ligne Bus 15 - Plan ligne 16 - Plan ligne 17
Ligne(s) concernée(s)
-
METRO STE MARGUERITE DROMEL-LES ESCOURTINES RTMvers LES ESCOURTINES
vers METRO STE MARGUERITE DROMEL
-
METRO STE MARGUERITE DROMEL-ST LOUP OCTROI RTMvers OCTROI SAINT LOUP / PARC DES BRUYERES
vers METRO STE MARGUERITE DROMEL
-
METRO STE MARGUERITE DROMEL-PARC DES BRUYERES RTMvers PARC DES BRUYERES
vers METRO STE MARGUERITE DROMEL